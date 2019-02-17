Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Kirby "Don" LUST. View Sign

LUST, Donald Kirby "Don" (Age 88) Donald Kirby "Don" Lust passed away on February 11, 2019. Don was born in Spokane February 16, 1930 to Martha (Schmick) and Walter Lust as their only child. He spent most of his childhood in Endicott, WA. He graduated in 1948 from high school and then attended Central Washington University. He married his childhood sweetheart Alene (Lust) in 1950. They were married for 68 years. Don attended telegraphy school and worked for the railroad for 10 years while they lived in Endicott, WA. They moved to Ritzville and he took a position as assistant manager at Old National Bank. While they were there, Don and Alene made lifelong friendships. Six years later, he was promoted to a manager position and transferred to Davenport. His sons were active in numerous sports, so weekends were filled with sports and church activities. Again, this community accepted them with open arms and loyal friendships were made. In the summer of 1973 Don was promoted to branch manager in Spokane. This was a tough move for the family. They felt they would miss the small-town closeness that they cherished, but they found those values in Spokane as well. Don took an early retirement from ONB in 1977 to take over the family wheat farm, which he worked for 25 years. Don always loved animals, especially his show pup, Cassie. Don loved talking sports and sharing his knowledge of sports trivia. Don and Alene made frequent trips to Pullman to attend WSU Cougar events and were season ticket holders for forty years. They enjoyed spending weekends with family and friends at Rockford Bay on Lake Coeur d' Alene. Don never knew a stranger, was so kind to everyone, and made those around him feel like family. His sense of humor was like no other. His laugh was contagious, and you always felt better after spending time with him. Don's number one priority and joy was his family. They were his passion and he loved them with all his heart. They were blessed with four children: sons, Jeff Lust (Connie), and Terry Lust (Lila); daughters, Kay Knuth (John), and Suzanne Stein (Eric); nine grandchildren, Zach Lust, Addie Carstensen (Blinn), Elizabeth Waldher (Joe), Emily Dixon (Kyle), John A. Knuth (Amy), Kaleigh Aldaiel (Ayman), Greg Knuth (Kinzie), Whitney Olson (Garrett), and Brian Stein; and they also had ten adored great-grandchildren and Uncle Donny had a special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews. Rest in peace Papa, we love you! Services will be held on February 23rd at 11am at St Mark's Lutheran Church, 316 E. 24th Ave., Spokane. Memorial donations in memory of Don can be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 217 4th St., PO Box 85; Endicott, WA 99125 or Endicott Cemeter, PO Box 71, Endicott, WA.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019

