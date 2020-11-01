CLOUSE, Donald L. Born into our lives September 29, 1928, he left us October 23, 2020 after suffering health related issues in Spokane, WA. Don spent his childhood in North Dakota and his adult life in Clayton and Spokane, WA. He graduated from Deer Park High School and enlisted in the military (US Army). He held various jobs throughout his life with the last being with the Teamsters Union, which he retired from. Don was a member of Shiloh Hills Fellowship. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn J. Clouse, Aunt, Ila Granlund, his adult children; Craig (Joan) Clouse, Stan (Patty) Clouse, Brian (Krista) Clouse, Dawn Rae Clouse, Robert Clouse, Jeff Clouse, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces. Don's adult stepchildren; Sharon (Jerry) VanSlyke, Ron (Jeannie) Dowers, Cindy (Eric) Story, Ken Dowers and many grandchildren and great-grand- children. Don is preceded in death by his parents Royal and Elva Clouse, his brothers Larry and Bob Clouse, and his 2nd wife Alice Clouse. Many thanks to his friends and co-workers and a special thanks to Pastor Earl Appleby for his friendship and spiritual guidance. His life journey is at an end, but his heavenly journey with our Lord has just began - Godspeed until we meet again. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to 2nd Harvest Food Bank would be welcomed. A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date.



