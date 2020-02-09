Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lawrence SCOTLAND Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCOTLAND, Donald Lawrence Jr. Donald Lawrence Scotland Jr. passed away on January 30, 2020 in Spokane, WA. He was 61. Don was born in London, ON, Canada on September 8, 1958 to Donald Sr. and Dorothy Scotland. He en-joyed the outdoors, watching his favorite football teams, the Dolphins and Patriots, and was very proud of his girls and grandchildren. A scripture he held dear was John 8:36 "So if the Son sets you free you will be free indeed." His family is comforted by this truth as he is with his heavenly Father now. He is survived by his daughters Sheena Shoaff (married to Tim) and Jessica Kitchen (married to Jarrod); his eight grandchildren; his brother John; sister Sue; mother Dorothy; mother of his children Kim and close friends. There will not be a public service. The family will gather for a private celebration of life.

