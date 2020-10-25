JORDIN, Donald Lee Tuesday, October 20th, Donald Lee Jordin passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He is now reunited with his wife and family that have gone on before him. Don was born at home in Sprague WA, on October 2, 1922. As a boy Don helped his father farm land with real horsepower. His father, John D. Jordin retired early when Don was 14 years old. The family then moved to Moscow, ID and lived on the Troy Hwy, just East of the Moscow cemetery. When Don was 17 years old, the Jordin family moved to the Pullman Hwy. The house was next to the Bowling Center which is now McDonald's. During Don's time at Moscow High School, his parents took in students from the University of Idaho. Don attended and graduated from the University of Idaho and was the only graduate with a BS in Agriculture Engineering in 1944. In 1944, Don married Laurel Reynolds. He then joined the Navy and they moved to Chicago, IL where he attended Boot camp. He was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant and contributed to the mothballing of the Navy ships that were used in the Pacific Theatre. After the war, Don and Laurel moved to the Tri City area where he worked for the Bureau of Reclamation. He was then hired by Washington Water Power. Don was President of Kiwanis. He was active in setting up the 1st Parade in Spokane Valley and loved to Garden. Don loved to play cards with the Reynolds family. There were always family gatherings and also a yearly family reunion. He was an employee for 34 years retiring as District Manager of WWP
, Adams County, Ritzville, WA. After leaving the beautiful home on 5th Avenue in Ritzville, Don and Laurel rented a house at the Industrial Park, Spokane VA. It was a previous home of the military commander on base at the time the park was the Velox Navy Depot. When the Industrial Park was sold in the '90s, Don was bought out of his lease by receiving 2 of the 4 houses at the Park. Don used the 2nd house to pay for the move of his home to the South part of Spokane Valley and lived there for 24 years. Don and Laurel were married for 70 years. Laurel passed away in 2014. In 2018 he moved in with his son Kim and daughter in-law Sandy until he passed. He is survived by his sons Arlin, Thane, Kim (Sandy); six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Don was a member of Opportunity Presbyterian Church. Pastor Kevin Lind will be officiating at the service. Graveside services will be Wednesday, October 28th at Pines Cemetery, 2:30 pm.