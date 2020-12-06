LEHNERTZ, Donald Donald "Donny" Lehnertz passed away on November 21st, 2020 of natural causes. Born to Joe H. and Agnes Lehnertz on June 22nd 1935. Donny was born in Munster, Texas and raised on a farm with his 8 brothers and 1 sister. He was a student of Sacred Heart Catholic School where he became a Devout Catholic and attended mass every Sunday until his health no longer allowed him to attend. After graduation Donny enlisted in the United States Army where, he served from 1954 to 1956. In 1956 he traveled to Spokane with his older brothers, Gene, Dave and Chic accompanied by Gene's young sons Larry and Dwayne. The brothers were in pursuit of opportunities they had heard of from brother Chic. They planned to re-establish Gene's restaurant, The Longhorn Barbecue, which Gene had started in Houston. For Donny's part he was to care for Larry "Beaner" and Dwayne "Booger" and "keep House" while Gene, Dave, and Chic worked to get the Longhorn Barbecue off the ground. In 1957 Donny traveled back to Texas and enrolled at The University of North Texas where he majored in Business. By this time Gene, Dave and Chic had done well enough to buy a building on the west side of town and relocated the Longhorn Restaurant there. Donny after graduation with a degree in hand, made his way back to Spokane where he put his degree to use as the book keeper/manager, a position that suited him so well, he remained there until the restaurant was sold. Soon after Donny arrived more siblings followed making it a real family owned business. Donny is survived by his brothers, Claude, Floyd and his wife Patricia, Jane and numerous nieces and nephews. Donny was a devoted brother, a great storyteller and a loving and nurturing uncle always willing to offer kind words of advice. Donny was preceded in death by his father Joe, his mother Agnes, brothers, Jimmy, Earl, Gene, Bub, Chic, Dave and sister Dollie. Donny will be missed by his family, friends, and the many Longhorn Barbecue employees and customers. Immediate family only funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, Spokane, WA.



