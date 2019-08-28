OLSON, Donald O. Donald "Pee Wee" Olson, 93, of Spokane, WA formerly of Grand Forks, ND passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 at the North Central Care & Rehabilitation Center in Spokane, WA from complications of a stroke he suffered on Good Friday 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:30pm at Sunset Chapel on Thursday, August 29th at Fairmount Memorial Park, Spokane, WA followed by a graveside service. Don was born in Grand Forks, ND on January 5, 1926. He was the youngest of four children born to Lis Per "LP" and Clara (Eggen) Olson. He served honorably in the US Navy aboard the USS Casablanca aircraft carrier throughout WWII. Following WWII, he returned to work in the Store Department for the Great Northern then Burlington Northern railroads in Grand Forks, Hillyard, and Parkwater. He worked on the railroad for 44 years before retiring in 1987. The Great Northern moved him and his family from Grand Forks to Spokane in 1963. The railroad noted that he had not taken one sick day in 44 years - the only one on the line that carried that distinction. He was a hardworking, good, honest, caring man and mentoring father. He made a great life for his family. He was a man of few words but when he spoke you listened. He was emulated by all those that encountered him especially his family. His nickname, Pee Wee, stuck with him throughout his life. He was a big sports fan and an accomplished hockey and baseball player in his youth. He is survived by his wife of nearly 72 years, Christine Olson (Jorgensen (formerly rural Stephen, MN)), two sons COL USA (R) Donald (Leavenworth, KS) and Richard (Mead, WA) and their wives Joan and Kathy, grandchildren Trevor, Ron, Brian and Travis, and great grandchildren Gage, Delia, Ethan and Austyn. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Clifford "Red", Lanetta (Johnson) and Christina (Kiki Lund). The family would like to thank the entire North Central Care staff for their consistent care and dedication to their patients.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 28, 2019