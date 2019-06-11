Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Owen Conklin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CONKLIN, Donald Owen Donald Owen Conklin of Nine Mile Falls, WA passed away on April 26th, 2019 surrounded by family. Don was born on June 16th of 1945 in Wallace ID. Don fell in love and married his sweetheart Marsha Irene Marlow on July 30th 1965. They moved all around the northwest as they started a family and he advanced his career. Survived by a brother Lamoine and wife, Joyce; his two sons Mathew and wife, Charisma, and Miles and wife Madelyn; his 8 grandchildren: Hailey, Colby, Corbin, Ashley, Lukas, Owen, Emmitt and Mick. Don was preceded in death by his father George Adrian Conklin, mother Mary P. Nielson, sister Adriane, brother James and his ex-wife Marsha. Don was drafted into the United States Army where he served his country in Vietnam as an Air Traffic Controller. After his military service, Don had a successful 35+ year career in managing construction retail stores. (Eagle Hardware, Pay N' Pak, Lowes). Don spent as much time as possible with friends and family at his lake cabin on Coeur d'Alene. He enjoyed boating, fishing, skiing, riding dirt bikes, snow mobiles and supporting his family in all their activities. Memorial services will be held Friday June 14th, 2019. A graveside memorial at 9:00AM at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery 21702 W. Espanola Road, Medical Lake, Spokane County, Washington, 99022. Please join us for a celebration of his life at 11:30 and the Latah Country Bible Church, 411 N. Pine St., Latah, WA 99018.

Published in Spokesman-Review on June 11, 2019

