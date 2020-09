JERSILD, Donald P. "Don" was married to Cynthia "Cindy" Jersild. He had a stepdaughter Sheila Riley, grandkids Zack and Brittney Pogue, Great-grandkids Adaleigh and Emerson Pogue; sisters Elice McDonald and Ruth Douglas. He had a deceased brother Dave Jersild, and sister Helen Lovelady, He had numerous extended family. He was in the Marines and worked for Medical Service for years. He will be dearly missed.



