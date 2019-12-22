Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. "Coach" ANDERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDERSON, Donald R. "Coach" Donald R. "Coach" Anderson passed from this life into the next on December 18, 2019, at his home in Spokane, Washington. Don was widely honored for his many achievements as an inspiring coach, accomplish-ed athlete, and encouraging teacher. However, it was loving relationships with his family, friends, and students that he most treasured throughout his life. Don is survived by his daughter, Linda Olson and her husband Mark; his son Tod Anderson and his wife Ann; his sister, Patricia Clementz and her husband Mike; and his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom feel richly blessed by his unconditional and unfailing love. Don's family is profoundly grateful to his many friends and students who brought such great joy to his life. In accordance with Don's wishes, his family will gather for a private memorial service. This will be followed in the Spring of 2020 by a Celebration of Life, time and place to be announced. A full obituary will follow. Please visit Don's online memorial page at

ANDERSON, Donald R. "Coach" Donald R. "Coach" Anderson passed from this life into the next on December 18, 2019, at his home in Spokane, Washington. Don was widely honored for his many achievements as an inspiring coach, accomplish-ed athlete, and encouraging teacher. However, it was loving relationships with his family, friends, and students that he most treasured throughout his life. Don is survived by his daughter, Linda Olson and her husband Mark; his son Tod Anderson and his wife Ann; his sister, Patricia Clementz and her husband Mike; and his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom feel richly blessed by his unconditional and unfailing love. Don's family is profoundly grateful to his many friends and students who brought such great joy to his life. In accordance with Don's wishes, his family will gather for a private memorial service. This will be followed in the Spring of 2020 by a Celebration of Life, time and place to be announced. A full obituary will follow. Please visit Don's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org to leave a message of remembrance or condolence. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019

