Donald R. HICKMAN

HICKMAN, Donald R. Donald R. Hickman, age 79, met Jesus on May 26, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1940 to Dave and Mildred Hickman. He graduated from Palouse HS and attended WSU. Go Cougs! He married Mary 'Cookie' Riedinger on February 17, 1967 and they've resided in the Spokane Valley the past 43 yrs. He was employed at RAHCO for 25 yrs and Rite Aid for several years later, until retiring. He was an intelligent man with a gentle, loving spirit and a playful sense of humor. He enjoyed making people smile and always strived to be a kind person...and it was felt by everyone who encountered him. He was an extremely talented artist. His work, signed simply as Hick, included Spokane Indians program covers and logo, WVHS yearbooks, celebrities, friends and family. He also was an avid local sports fan. However, more than anything else, he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Mary "Cookie" Hickman, his son Monte Hickman (Sabrina), daughters Julie Stern (Tom) and Donnette Zimmer (Stephen), brother Larry Hickman and 10 beloved grandchildren: Amanda, Tyler, Katie, Hosanna, Natalie, Lindsay, Billy, Luke, Gracie and Josh. He was preceeded in death by his parents and brother Robert Hickman. The service to celebrate his life will be Saturday, June 22nd at 12:30 pm at Pines Cemetery/Chapel (1402 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA), with a reception to follow at the Stern residence.

