1/2
Donald R. Raines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald R. Raines 12/7/45 - 6/22/20 Don was preceded in death by his parents Bud and Lois Raines; and his sister Sharon Sewell. He is survived by his wife Anita; his children Nora, Wesley, and Tonya; his stepchildren Theresa Schmidt and Robert Miller; his brother-in-law and close friend Jackie Sewell; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held September 6th at 2:00 PM at VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond, Spokane. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
7200 N Wall Street
Spokane, WA 99208
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved