Donald R. Raines 12/7/45 - 6/22/20 Don was preceded in death by his parents Bud and Lois Raines; and his sister Sharon Sewell. He is survived by his wife Anita; his children Nora, Wesley, and Tonya; his stepchildren Theresa Schmidt and Robert Miller; his brother-in-law and close friend Jackie Sewell; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held September 6th at 2:00 PM at VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond, Spokane. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
.