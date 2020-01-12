Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Ralph Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDERSON, Donald R. "Coach" Donald Ralph Anderson passed from this life into the next on December 18, 2019, at his home in Spokane, Washington. Although he was widely honored for his many achievements as an inspiring coach, accomplished athlete, and encouraging teacher, it was loving relationships with his family, friends, and students that he most treasured. Don was born in Seattle, Washington, on June 21, 1932, to his loving parents, Ralph and Carol Anderson. He and his parents later welcomed his "little sister" and life-long friend, Patty (Patricia). Don and Patty were always thankful to grow up in a very close family. They often talked about how blessed they felt to have such special parents and so many wonderful memories. Don had a passion for sports and was a very gifted athlete. He played football, basketball, and baseball throughout his school years, and served as captain on many of those teams. Don went on to play semi-pro baseball and his family attended many of his ballgames. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1950, Don served on patrol and reconnaissance aircraft in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. He received the Air Medal for demonstrating "skill, courage, and devotion to duty throughout in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Services." After the Navy, Don attended the University of Washington (U.W.) where he graduated with a B.A. in Physical Education. He then played professional baseball in Tyler, Texas, for a Cleveland Indians farm team. After his first year, he returned to Seattle during the off season where he was married, and then he and his wife went back to Texas. They eventually decided to go back to Seattle where Don pursued a Master's degree in Education. In 1956 Don began his coaching and teaching career at Lakeside School as its athletic director; football, basketball, and baseball coach; and history teacher. His great and lasting personal joy came during this time with the birth of his children, Linda and Tod. They are forever grateful for the lifelong love and inspiration he gave them. While at Lakeside, Don led the football team to unprecedented success. Five of his 12 seasons there were undefeated, and the team lost only 12 games during his tenure. But wins were only one reason Don was so admired. His former players fondly recall his patience and keen leadership. They describe him as an approachable yet deeply respected mentor who built strong relationships with players that reached beyond Parsons Field. They also remember him as a patient mentor, personal hero, and inspirational figure in their young lives. Bruce Bailey, one of Don's players at Lakeside and his long-time friend thereafter, noted that Coach Anderson "gave us pride in ourselves and in our school" and thanked him for his "understanding of our other problems and his sincere desire to see us excel in all fields of school life." Until the end of his life over 60 years after starting at Lakeside, Don remembered the names of all of the students he coached there. During his Lakeside years, Don also helped coach the U.W. freshman football team and scouted for the Dallas Cowboys and other NFL teams. In 1968, Don left Lakeside to expand his football coaching career, first with the Spokane Shockers semi-pro team and then two years later with the University of Northern Arizona. In 1973, Don returned to Spokane to coach the Gonzaga Preparatory School football team, bringing with him a wealth of experience from high school, college, and professional coaching. He also signed on to teach history and geography other areas of passion for him. Don was eager to work with high school kids again because he felt he could be a positive influence in their lives. For nearly a quarter of a century, Coach Anderson's G-Prep Bullpup teams dominated the Greater Spokane League (GSL) and never had a losing season. His G-Prep teams won 15 GSL titles, made the state finals in 1977, '82, '85, '86, and '87, and won the state championship in '82 and '86. Overall, Coach Anderson ranks as one of the greatest high school football coaches in Washington State history. In his career at Lakeside and Gonzaga Prep, he compiled a record of 269 wins, 63 losses, and 4 ties (80.7 percent). He also inspired numerous G-Prep football alumni to pursue coaching careers at all levels, including the NFL. In recognition of his dedication to inspiring others, Coach Anderson was inducted into the Washington State Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Gonzaga Preparatory School Hall of Fame. Even more important to Don than his winning record was his heartfelt desire to see his players and students excel in life. He conditioned them to use their minds to work toward success. He joked frequently but corrected when necessary. He was interested in seeing players and students do well both as individuals and as team members. H.T. Higgins, a G-Prep player and coach during the Anderson era, current G-Prep coach, and one of Don's best friends, spoke of Don's belief in the importance of the team. "In this day and age where everything has become an individual thing, he maintained his commitment to a team approach, and that greater good comes through the willingness of individuals to sacrifice so the team can succeed." Higgins went on to say that while the team is at the core of the game, the team is made up of individual players, and Don was tuned in to each one. "There is a side of Coach Anderson that few people see," Higgins said. "It was his concern and compassion for the players who play for him." The belief that he could help high school kids led Coach Anderson to spend many hours one-on-one with them, helping them with their personal lives as well as their football game. Bob Pederson, a former U.W. player for Don, a former assistant coach at G-Prep and another of Don's closest friends, summed up Don's approach by saying, "There were two counseling offices at Gonzaga Prep. One upstairs in the counseling wing, and one in Don's office. The ultimate compliment or example of what he was doing for kids is that so many were eager to come back and be part of the program because they realized how significant the program was in their lives." Listening to Coach Anderson talk about his career, it was evident that his program was based around much more than a playbook. He taught his players to respect their relationships with one another and with the opposing teams. At the heart of his program was people the players, the coaches, the other teams. "The highlight of my coaching at Prep would have to be the people relationships," Don stated. "There are certainly memorable games, but it is still the people that count." After retiring from G-Prep, Don continued his love for coaching and inspiring others by joining Ferris head football coach, Clarence Hough, as an assistant. In addition to coaching, Don loved to teach geography and history. Many of his former students remember his engaging trivia questions. Don was also an avid reader and relished continuing to learn. He was particularly interested in World War II and the great sacrifices so many made so we could remain free. The character qualities of people who lead brave and sacrificial lives inspired him. Life lessons from Coach Don: Courage: Do the right thing even when it is difficult. Always act with integrity and for the benefit of others. Opportunities: You have been given many opportunities. Pursue those opportunities with purpose, passion, supreme effort, and a readiness to sacrifice. Attitude: You will not always have a choice about what happens to you, but you do have a choice about your attitude. Choose to be grateful. Compassion: Genuinely care for others and treat them as you would like to be treated. Look for the good in people. Be a dedicated teammate, putting others ahead of yourself. Humility: Be humble, kind, and content. Treat kings and street sweepers with equal respect. Don is survived by his daughter Linda Olson and her husband Mark, his son Tod Anderson and his wife Ann, his sister Patricia Clementz and her husband Mike, his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews, all of whom feel richly blessed by his unconditional and unfailing love. Don's family is profoundly grateful to his many friends and students who brought such great joy to his life. In accordance with Don's wishes, his family will gather privately for a memorial service. A Celebration of Life will be held in spring of 2020 at a time and place to be announced. To honor Don, please create strong relationships with others and live according to the lessons he left us. If you would like to make a donation in his name, please choose a charity that is meaningful to you, enriches the lives of others, and inspires education. You may also make a donation to the National Ataxia Foundation at https://ataxia.org/donate/ .

