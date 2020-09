EVANS, Donald Ray (Age 80) August 10, 1939 - July 22, 2020 Donald Ray Evans passed away on July 22, 2020, after a final battle with sepsis. Ever larger than life and indomitable in spirit, Don's entire life was full of challenges, both physical and circumstantial, that he overcame every single time. His strength, determination, and optimism served as an inspiration for countless people. Please go to legacy.com to read his inspiring life story!