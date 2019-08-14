Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Raymond TYLER. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

TYLER, Donald R. (Age 81) Donald Raymond Tyler passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 9, 2019 succumbing to Pulmonary Fibrosis after battling for several years. Donald was born on July 14, 1938 in Spokane, Washington to Donald, Sr. and Ernola Tyler. Don is survived by four children, Sandy, Debbie, Kathy and David; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Don was in the United States Navy for two years after high school and then married his sweetheart, Carolyn Tyler. They were married on August 18, 1960 in Spokane and remained married for 58 years, until her death in November, 2018. Don and Carolyn purchased the family owned Schwinn bicycle shop in 1980, which Carolyn managed. Don worked for Pacific Northwest Bell, which later became a subsidiary of US West, until he accepted an early retirement package in 1991. During this time, Don became passionate about bicycling and began racing and riding long distances, where he won many awards. Don wasn't ready to be fully retired and began working at NextLink Communications, until they retired together in 2001. Don and Carolyn shared a love for square dancing and traveling the country in their motorhome. Their travels took them across the United States multiple times, taking time to visit their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren along the way. During these years, Don also worked on the restoration of his father's 1952 Chevy panel truck, which when finally completed, was a great joy and accomplishment. Don will be missed dearly by all. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service which will be held on Friday, August 16th at 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home located at 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, Washington 99224.

