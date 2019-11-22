WOLFE, Donald R. Donald Robert Wolfe, age 86, passed peacefully at home November 20. Born August 3, 1933 to Larry and Marguerite Wolfe. Don graduated from North Central High School in 1951. He is survived by his four children, Tim (Lisa), Gary (Cindy), Mollie Coffey (Paul), and Eric (Tess), ten grand- children, and one great-grandchild, and four sisters and two brothers. Preceded in death by his wife Gretchen in 2014, his parents and brother Jerry. Services will be held Saturday, November 23, 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3520 E. 18th Ave.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019