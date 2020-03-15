|
MORTON, Donald Roy (Age 76) Donald Roy Morton, 76, of Nine Mile Falls, WA passed away February 27, 2020 after a long battle with dementia at Royal Park Care Center in Spokane, WA. He was born in Seattle, WA on November 22, 1943. Don graduated from Shadle Park High School and attended two years at Eastern Washington University. He enlisted in the Washington Air National Guard, passionately serving 33 years from 1965 to 1998, retiring as a Master Sargent in the 141st at Fairchild Air Force Base. Don married Christine Bixenmann on June 13, 1970 in Bremerton, WA. They raised four children and enjoyed over 50 years together. He was a member of Assumption and St. Thomas More parishes. He loved and lived for his family, children and friends. He is survived by wife Christine Morton; children, Scott (Jessica) Morton, Marla Bender, James (Allison) Morton, and Katrina (Robert) Bankard; and siblings, Kenneth (Kathleen) Morton and David (Kathy) Morton. Don also leaves behind twelve grandchildren and nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Robert and Jesse Morton, as well as his sister Kathy (Morton) Hume. A Visitation will be held from 6pm to 8pm (Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm) on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hennessey Funeral Home in Spokane, WA. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Thomas More Parish in Spokane, WA. A reception luncheon will be held immediately following the Mass. A Graveside Interment with Military Honors will take place at the WA State Veterans Cemetery, in Medical Lake, WA at 2:15pm. He will always be remembered, missed, and loved by those he leaves behind.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020