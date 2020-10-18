SHEARD, Donald Donald Sheard, age 91, passed away on October 8, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. He was born in Bracken, Saskatchewan, Canada, on November 12, 1928. His parents, William John Sheard and Margaret Emily Buie Sheard, homesteaded first in Canada, then eastern Montana. Don was 6th of 11 children. The family moved to St. Ignatius, Montana when Don was five. He attended schools in St. Ignatius and Hamilton, Montana. In 1945, the family moved to Chewelah, Washington, where Don graduated from high school. In 1949, the family moved to Mica, Washington. In May 1951, Don joined the Air Force, Air National Guard division and worked in Fairbanks, Alaska, during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in April 1953 and returned home to the family farm in Mica. On September 28, 1956, he married Elsie Marie Dunkle. He worked with his brothers, John and Allan, farming hay, wheat, oats, barley, lentils and peas. Don especially enjoyed caring for his herd of Hereford cows and calves, donkey Bud, dogs Duke and Daisy and numerous barn kitties. He retired from farming in 1993 and moved to the Spokane Valley, but continued to visit the farm daily over the next several years. Don was a lifelong member of the Mica Grange. He was also a volunteer for Fire District #8 and enjoyed his many activities with the Mica Community Club, including playing pinochle on the weekends. Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elsie Sheard of Spokane Valley; daughter Diane (Lance) Latta; son D.W. (Alondra) Sheard; and granddaughters Heather Latta and Emily Sheard, all of Mica. He is also survived by his brother, Walter (Joan) Sheard of Spokane Valley as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Emily Sheard, three brothers, John Sheard, Allan Sheard and Norman Sheard, and six sisters, Olive Bryson, Florence Newell, Margaret Blackwood Rasmussen, Anne Page, Verna Carr and Eleanor Holmes. A private memorial service will be held. Memorial donations can be made to Horizon Hospice or the charity of your choice
