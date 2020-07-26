JORDAN, Donald Theodore "Ted" Donald Theodore "Ted" Jordan, born December 4, 1955 in Great Falls, MT, passed peacefully into eternity on the morning of June 26, 2020 after a long battle with illness. He fought long and hard against a pernicious disease that robbed him of his strength but not his resolve and courage. He fought valiantly til the end. His last days were spent in the care of his loving daughters Dawn Marie And Jessica Lee Jordan. Prior to that he was cared for by his dearly loved wife, Kim Jordan, herself battling illness. During his life Ted lived in Montana, Alaska, Ohio, Sweden, California, Idaho, Washington and Arizona as well as traveling to Europe on holiday. He was a warm, witty, and caring man whose friendly demeanor and easy ways covered a hidden strength that few could match. His skill at making friends was surpassed only by his skill in keeping them as his many, dear lifelong friends can attest to. A lifelong puzzle master and always the eloquent quipster, Ted had a quick wit which even 70 strokes could not vanquish. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him, but especially by his family: beloved wife Kim Jordan, devoted daughters Dawn Marie Jordan, Jessica Jordan, and step-son Adrian Ettlinger. He leaves a rich legacy of love and guidance to his grandchildren Aaron Jordan, and O'shyn Jordan. His passing also leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his surviving siblings John and Valerie Jordan, Rob Jordan and his lady ReNee, Nancy and Rich Field as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ted and Gloria Jordan. Due to the coronavirus, no immediate plans for a memorial have been made. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to www.APSFA.org
.