BAUER, Donald W. (Age 63) Of Spokane, Washington passed away April 28, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Don was born August 18, 1955 in Spokane to Robert Lee Bauer and Erna J. (Melville) Bauer. He attended Cheney High School and was a retired truck driver. He is survived by his mother, Erna Bauer, daughter, Crystal Bauer, brothers, Dale, David and Steve Bauer, and sister, Cindy Bauer. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Spokane Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com. CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, Cheney, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 1, 2019