REICHERT, Donald W. "Don" Born on August 26, 1930 as the only child to Walter and Francis Reichert in Spokane. Don attended Finch Elementary and North Central High school. Following High he school attended the University of Washington where he met and married his loving wife of 65 years, Florence LeCocq. Shortly thereafter, Don was drafted into the Navy during the Korean conflict where he saw active combat along the North Korean coast serving on a destroyer. Following the Navy, Don joined his father and they together ran "Walt's" Tire Shop on 4th and Walnut until his retirement. Don grew up with summers on Priest Lake and eventually had a family cabin outside of Coolin, where his three daughters also spent their summers. Antique and old cars were his passion of which he had many, all of which looked like they just came off the show room floor. He and Florence were charter members of the Model T club and also members of the Hassie club. Don loved his family and friends and always had a "cold one" in his fridge or in a cooler in the trunk of his antique cars. Following his retirement, he and Florence moved to Florence, OR for warmer weather and RVing. They returned to Spokane in July 2012 Don is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Francis Reichert, daughter Robin and wife Florence. He is survived by his daughters, Rayleen Knight, Becky Chamberlain, numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Please send any memorials to SCRAPS. A Memorial Service will be held at Rockwood Hawthorne on Thursday, February 6th, at 1:00 PM.

