ROBERTS, Donald W. Donald Wallace Roberts died June 11, 2019 at the age of 98. Born on March 26, 1921, in Boise, Idaho as the fourth of five children to parents Raymond E. Roberts and Lillie A. Roberts, Don was part of what became known as "the Greatest Generation." Don spent his first years in Collister, Idaho in a home built by his grandfather. Don's father lost his business in the Great Depression and the family moved to Boise, where his mother taught second grade at Longfellow Elementary, across the street from their home. Don graduated from Boise High School in 1940 and started his college education at Boise Junior College, which was interrupted by America's entry into World War II. Following Pearl Harbor, Don enlisted in the Army Air Corps and flew seventeen bombing missions over Germany as a B-17 co-pilot. Don and Emmaline (Emmy) were married on August 30, 1944, as Don was being deployed overseas. Following the war, Don completed his college education, graduating from University of Idaho with a BS in Business Administration. Don and Emmy raised three children, Carolyn, Barry, and Jim, and worked in Idaho, California and Washington states before settling in Spokane, Washington in 1962. Don developed Lighting Maintenance when they moved to Spokane, selling the company to GTE Sylvania upon his retirement in 1989. Don and Emmy moved to Frederick, Maryland to the Edenton Retirement Community in 2009. Throughout their various moves, Don and Emmy were active in local Presbyterian churches. They both were especially active in Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Spokane, where Don was directly involved in the development of the church property as the congregation pushed to renovate and expand the church. Don was also a choir member for 39 years. In addition, Don and Emmy were active members of the Emmanuel's Sunday Nighter's Club, and loved to play bridge. They welcomed their turn to host the monthly game at their home. In Maryland, Don joined Seneca Valley UCC (Germantown), where his daughter Carolyn was pastor until her retirement in 2014. He then joined Evangelical Reformed UCC in Frederick. Don and Emmy also instilled a love of the outdoors in their children. Memorable vacations included California's Yosemite National Park and a primitive camp at Swan Lake Washington. In later years they became enthusiastic participants in an annual white-water rafting event on the Salmon River (The River of No Return) with his niece and extended family. Don was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Lillie Roberts, siblings Elizabeth (Betty) Sargent, Edward Alfred (Billie), Ray (Bob), Margaret (Jean) Heazle), his wife of 65 years, Emmaline (2010), his son-in-law John Deckenback (2016), a niece and two nephews. He is survived by his children Carolyn, Barry (Lisa), and Jim (Sue) Roberts; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and their children. A memorial service will be held at Evangelical Reformed UCC on June 29 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Evangelical Reformed UCC, 15 W. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701 or Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 1926 W. Chelan Ave., Spokane WA. The family wishes to thank the staff at Edenton and friends at ERUCC for the care that they provided Don.

