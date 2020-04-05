Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald W. ROCKSTROM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROCKSTROM, Donald W. Donald W. Rockstrom passed away peacefully at Spokane Hospice North on March 28, 2020. He was born February 28, 1930 in Spokane, Washington. As a young man, he served in the military and graduated from Eastern Washington University. He enjoyed a successful career owning and operating an apple orchard in the Yakima Valley. He is survived by his children David, Kathleen, Daniel and Christine. He will be greatly missed by Donna, his wife of 34 years. During their time together, they enjoyed life to the fullest. They both loved her two children, Cassandra and Thomas. Through a wonderfully blended family, they enjoyed nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren with more on the way. May the wings of a snow white dove carry his soul to the waiting arms of his Mother and loved ones who wait in Heaven. Through faith and love, we move forward and are blessed by the power and glory of all that is unseen.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2020

