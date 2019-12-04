Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Spokane Tribal Longhouse
Wellpinit, WA
Donald "Charlie" WYNNE


1960 - 2019
WYNNE Donald "Charlie" Donald "Charlie" Wynne, Spokane Tribal Member, began his journey on December 1, 2019. Charlie was born on March 14, 1960 to William "Bill" and Gertrude (Flett) Wynne who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his brother Bruce Wynne, nephew John Wynne, and niece Yolanda Wynne. Charlie is survived by his brothers, Wm "Dave" Wynne, Vernon "Buzz" Wynne, and sister Beverly Fernandez all of Wellpinit. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and his very dear friend Nancy Martin. Charlie's wake and funeral will take place at the Spokane Tribal Longhouse in Wellpinit, WA. Wake will begin Thursday, December 5, 2019. Funeral will be Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 4, 2019
