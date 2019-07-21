FLAIG, Donavan Paul (Age 44) Of Spangle, Washington passed away at his home on July 15, 2019. He was born January 5, 1975 in Spokane, WA. Donavan was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1993 and had a degree in auto body repair and welding. He worked for Appleway Automotive for a time and always worked on the family farm. Donavan enjoyed snowmobiling and his family. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his children: Dyllian Flaig and Sehara Fleck; parents, Darrell Flaig and Arlys Kirkpatrick; brothers, Darren and Devin Flaig and his good friend Ricky Kelly, and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at the Spangle Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Spangle Service Club. Schanzenbach Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at schanzenbachfuneral.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 21, 2019