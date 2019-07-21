Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donavan Paul FLAIG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FLAIG, Donavan Paul (Age 44) Of Spangle, Washington passed away at his home on July 15, 2019. He was born January 5, 1975 in Spokane, WA. Donavan was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1993 and had a degree in auto body repair and welding. He worked for Appleway Automotive for a time and always worked on the family farm. Donavan enjoyed snowmobiling and his family. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his children: Dyllian Flaig and Sehara Fleck; parents, Darrell Flaig and Arlys Kirkpatrick; brothers, Darren and Devin Flaig and his good friend Ricky Kelly, and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at the Spangle Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Spangle Service Club. Schanzenbach Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at

