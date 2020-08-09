ROPP, Donna Belle We sadly mourn the loss of Donna Ropp, age 86, who passed away at her home in Lolo on July 23rd, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. Donna was born on November 29, 1934 at King Hill, Idaho. She was the last of six children by Jeff and Mahala Midkiff. She grew up on their homestead at Northport, Washington where she attended school and graduated Valedictorian of her class in 1955. She was married to Gary Ray Ropp on June 25th, 1955. This past June they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. She moved and made her home in Spokane, WA, where they had three children, Sandra, Jeff and Russ (Gary). Donna was a homemaker who was involved in PTA and Boy Scouts at East Valley. She loved creative sewing, reading, flower arranging and took many classes. Her life was filled camping, fishing, drives, BBQs, playing games, travel, and get-togethers with family and friends. Their work took them from Spokane to Great Falls, MT to Reno, NV and then to Lolo, MT where they have been currently living for 37 years. Donna is survived by her lifelong partner, Gary Ropp along with her children, Sandy (Alfred) Finch of Lolo and their children, Amy Finch (and Jason Whitlock) of Missoula, Jeremy (Katie) Finch of Lolo and Naomi (Jon) Wicks with their children Amelia and Jon of East Helena; Jeffrey (Sherri) Ropp of Davenport, WA with their children Adam Ropp of Portland, OR and Halie Ropp of Germany; Russ (Karen) Ropp of Reno, NV along with his daughter Cierra (Jon Tregaskis) of Reno, NV and their daughter Kylie. Services will be held at Sunset Memorial on August 15th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Chaplain Dan Dixon officiating followed by a burial. A Memorial Service will follow at the family home in Lolo. We would like to express a heartfelt thank you to all the Hospice caregivers that touched Donna's life. You are amazing!



