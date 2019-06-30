Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna CAROLYN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CAROLYN, Donna (Age 77) Donna Carolyn, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 from injuries due to a bicycling accident. Donna will be remembered most as the embodiment of uncondi-tional love. Her generous spirit, deep empathy, ready laugh, and selfless concern for others defined her connections with anyone fortunate enough to walk in her light she truly gave nothing less than her whole self. She shined her light most brightly upon her husband of 31 years, Jim Toms, daughters Alisia Hallett (husband Andy) and Paeca Hallett, son Connor Toms (wife Hana), and her adored grandchildren Aidan, Nicholas, and Dahlia. A true giver, Donna expressed herself professionally as an amazing counselor/therapist, devoted to supporting her loyal clientele for over 30 years. Her competitive nature and strong drive to be active was reflected in her being an accomplished downhill skier, triathlete and tennis player. Her deepest joys were doting on her grandkids, swooning over original rock & roll and classic country music, and following Gonzaga basketball with her beloved husband. Born to Donald and Margaret Waters, Donna was the eldest of four siblings...Judy, Alan, and survived by youngest sister Susan Taft. We will greatly miss our cherished mother, grandmother, friend, mentor - our beacon of love. Memorial information to follow.

Published in Spokesman-Review on June 30, 2019

