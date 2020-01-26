COOPER- HEITSTUMAN, Donna Donna Dale Cooper-Heitstuman, age 70, of Spokane passed away on January 16th with her loved ones surrounding her. She retired from Riverside Retirement Community after many years of service. She is survived by her son William and his wife Marcia, stepdaughter Crystal, along with her grandchildren Samantha, William, Jessica and great-granddaughter Margaret. She is also survived by her brother Denny and sister Linda. Donna loved working on word searches, camping, and showering all children with unconditional love. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She has requested to be cremated and a private gathering will be held this summer to celebrate her life. Please call 509-499-1987, for further celebration of life details.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 26, 2020