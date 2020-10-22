HOCTOR, Donna Donna Denise Hoctor (Bucholz), passed on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home in Spokane Valley, WA. Donna was born on September 1st, 1968, in Tacoma, Washington and adopted by Michael and Mary Jo Bucholz. She grew up in Gig Harbor, Washing- ton and graduated from Peninsula High School in 1986. Donna was a proud Husky and graduated from the University of Washington in 1992 with degrees in Physical Therapy and Psychology. On a chance elevator ride on the way to class, she met her future husband Robert "Bob". The couple was married in January of 1994 and went on to have two sons Travis (1998) and Ryan (2001) in Seattle, Washington. After a move to Spokane in 2001, Donna enjoyed her days as a full time Mom. Her green minivan was often seen throughout the Spokane Valley traveling to Moms' Group, swimming lessons and any other activities her boys were involved in. Countless children were fed at her table and were fortunate to have her as a "second Mom". She was totally consumed with her responsibilities as a devoted and loving wife and awesome mother to their young men. After the boys were both in school, Donna went back to work as a Physical Therapist. She started out part time and eventually worked as a Client Account Manager for what is now Briotix Health. Though her territory was nationwide, Donna made everyone she worked with feel important and valued. She left a lasting mark on them both personally and professionally. Donna was a fierce friend and how fortunate you were to be a part of her "TRIBE." It only took mere moments to feel a connection with her. She had an amazing capacity to love and make all feel included in her world. She would grab you by the hand and take you along on whatever adventure she had planned. If there was fun to be hadDonna was there. Donna was an avid traveler and loved concerts, the theatre and wine. Amazing meals were made in her kitchen and she was always up for the next crafting craze. She took her responsibilities as a "Dog Mom" very seriously. Piper was her constant companion and watched over Donna until her last moments. Donna constantly gave to causes and charities that touched her heart. You could always find her enjoying the sunshine or a beautiful view. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Donna is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband Bob, sons Travis and Ryan, Jim and Joyce Hoctor (in-laws), James and Lisa Stanley (brother and sister-in-law) Heather Stanley (niece) and Kevin Stanley (nephew), as well as countless friends who are loved as family. A Recitation of the Rosary will be Friday October 23, 2020 at 3:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday October 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. Both services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 304 South Adams Rd., Spokane Valley, Washington 99216. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cancer Care Northwest Foundation, 1204 N. Vercler Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Foundation@ccnw.net. For those who cannot attend, there will be a livestream of the service on the church website at www.stmaryspokane.org
. Please visit Donna's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org
to leave a message of condolence.