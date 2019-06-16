Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Daphne RAYMOND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RAYMOND, Donna Daphne Donna passed peacefully on June 2, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born on August 5, 1932 to Donald and Eleanor Corlett in Seattle, WA, the fourth of five siblings (Bob, Jim, Dick, and Doug). She graduated from Seattle's Roosevelt High School in 1950 and completed one year at the University of Washington before marrying her high school sweetheart, Reg Raymond, in June of 1951. They moved to Ogden Utah, and Donna became a civil service employee at Hill Field Air Force Base where Reg's reserve unit had been stationed. Upon leaving Ogden, they moved back to Seattle. When Reg graduated from dental school, they moved to Kirkland, WA, where he began practicing dentistry. During this time, they had their three children (Ken, Krissi, and Kadee). Their next-door neighbors in Kirkland, Zoe and Harvey Thompson, became life-long friends. Zoe introduced Donna to Sweet Adelines, to which she took an immediate love. Donna was an active member (both singing and sewing costumes) of the Lakeside chorus and several quartets for the next 50+ years. In addition to singing, Donna was an avid knitter and crocheter. She also showed her artistic side by silk screening hundreds of Christmas cards each year and, later, through watercolor painting. Donna and Reg spent years on the ski patrol at Snoqualmie Pass and their children were introduced to skiing at very young ages. She and her husband were charter members of Sahalee Country Club, where she played on the women's golf team for years and was captain of the women's division in 1999. Donna's children fondly remember the many summer vacations spent in Spokane and at Priest Lake with the Lynch and McCowan families. Donna enjoyed travelling and had the opportunity to visit many locales, including Mexico, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, and the Caribbean. Her interest in visiting other places led to a career as a travel agent. After working for several different travel agencies, she opened her own shop in the late 1970s. A member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Kirkland for more than 50 years, Donna was recognized for her service, including leading music in Sunday school, working in the church thrift shop, coordinating the greeter ministry, and serving as Lay Eucharistic minister, usher, and Vestry member. Following the death of her husband in 2002, Donna moved to Trilogy, a retirement community east of Redmond, WA. As was her way, she took full advantage of the opportunities there, organizing a women's golf league and being a member of the Trilogy Singers, the Red Hat society, and the Trilogy Travel Club. To supplement her retirement income, she chauffeured neighbors to various appointments and boarded dogs at her house. She was rarely without a dog of her own she had 17 during her lifetime. It is at Trilogy that Donna met another of her long-time friends, Connie Palazzolo. Donna loved to garden and, as was true of every house that she ever lived in, her Trilogy backyard was a riot of colors. In the Spring of 2018, Donna moved to Spokane to be near family. Having lived most of her life in the Seattle area, she was not sure that she would enjoy living east of the Cascades. Many spring and summer evenings, while sitting in the backyard of her Spokane home, she admitted to being very happy to have moved. The family would like to thank the staff at Riverview Care Center and her aides for the wonderful care that they gave Donna during her illness. Donna is survived by her three children, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one brother, nieces, nephews, other family, and her many friends. A memorial service will be held in Spokane on June 29 at 2PM in the chapel at Riverview Retirement Community. Another service will be held in Kirkland, at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the SPCA.

