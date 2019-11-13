Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Faye COOPER. View Sign Service Information Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services 423 W. 2nd Street Newport , WA 99156 (509)-447-3118 Send Flowers Obituary

COOPER, Donna Faye May 11, 1940 - November 2, 2019 Donna Faye Cooper passed away November 2nd, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and passed peacefully following a year-long illness. Donna was born May 11th, 1940 in Vermillion, South Dakota to Donald and Allison Bruyer. Donna moved to North Idaho with her family and they eventually settled in the Hidden Valley area. She attended school in Rathdrum, Idaho where she met her future husband Robert (Bud) Cooper. They were married in 1957 and Bud and Donna lived in Post Falls, Idaho until 2006, when they moved to the family farm north of Newport, WA. They have six children: Rick, Lori, Nelson, Bret, Ted, Mark and Aaron. Bud and Donna have 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Donna is survived by Bud; her children; two brothers, Gene Bruyer in Spokane, Les Bruyer in Colorado; and a sister, Gail Brunsmeyer in Spokane. Donna was a confidante to everyone who met her. She was a great mother, daughter, friend but most importantly the beloved wife to her husband! She will be missed greatly by all. At her request, no service is planned. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at

