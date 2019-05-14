Donna J. ARNOLD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna J. ARNOLD.
Obituary
Send Flowers

ARNOLD, Donna J. (Age 81) Donna J. Arnold, longtime Bell Telephone Operator, dies at 81 Donna Arnold, of Spokane, WA, a veteran Bell Telephone Operator, died last Wednesday at the age of 81. She retired in 1989 after 33 years; she was a telephone operator for US West. Survivors include two daughters Rochelle Alsup and Rhonda Arnold; two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one sister Betty Werkmeister, and one brother Charles Robertson. Funeral Services will be held at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska on Monday July 22nd at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life picnic will be held in North Platte at Cody Park on Sunday July 21st at 4:00 p.m.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.