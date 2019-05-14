ARNOLD, Donna J. (Age 81) Donna J. Arnold, longtime Bell Telephone Operator, dies at 81 Donna Arnold, of Spokane, WA, a veteran Bell Telephone Operator, died last Wednesday at the age of 81. She retired in 1989 after 33 years; she was a telephone operator for US West. Survivors include two daughters Rochelle Alsup and Rhonda Arnold; two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one sister Betty Werkmeister, and one brother Charles Robertson. Funeral Services will be held at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska on Monday July 22nd at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life picnic will be held in North Platte at Cody Park on Sunday July 21st at 4:00 p.m.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 14, 2019