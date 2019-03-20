Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Jean (McKinnon) BELLMAN. View Sign

BELLMAN, Donna Jean (McKinnon) (Age 80) May 11, 1938- March 15, 2019 Donna Jean Bellman passed away peacefully March 15, 2019 at the age of 80 from the effects of Alzheimer's. She was the mother of three children and grandmother of three girls. Donna was born May 11, 1938 in Spokane, WA to Ben and Mina (Ellingson) McKinnon and is the eldest sister to Betty. Donna graduated from Cheney High School in 1956. She met Richard Bellman on a blind date with her sister, and the couples married in a double wedding at North Hill Christian Church in May 1959. Dick was in the Air Force and stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base. They relocated several times throughout Dick's career and finally returned to Spokane in 1970. At that time, their youngest son, Dave, was a toddler. Donna wanted Dave to have playmates while his siblings were at school, so she started an in-home daycare. She ran Donna's Daycare out of their home for nearly 30 years. Donna enjoyed gardening and spent countless hours tending to a large rock garden in their back yard. Other activities included bowling and daily walks with her friend and neighbor. She was an active member of North Hill Christian Church, where she and Dick worshiped for 47 years. Donna was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Betty Clark. She is also survived by Dick, her husband of 59 years; daughter Diane Vanos (Russ), sons Dan and Dave Bellman; granddaughters Janae Holt (Quinn), Kendra DeJanovich (Dylan) and Jordyn George. A memorial service will be held March 22, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane. Funeral Home Heritage Funeral & Cremation

508 North Government Way

Spokane , WA 99224

