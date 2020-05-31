Donna Jean (McGraw) DOTSON
DOTSON, Donna Jean (McGraw) Donna passed away May 23, 2020 in Spokane at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charles V. Dotson and her parents, Donovan P. and Mabel E. McGraw. Donna is survived by her four children, Charles L. Dotson (Patricia), Doni M. Wallin (Steve), Betty J. Anderson (Bob) and Tim A. Dotson (Diana); six grandchildren, Eric C. Dotson (Louisa), Matt Wallin (Rachael), Janna Sanders (Leif), Tyson Anderson (Erinn), B.J. Dotson (Sarah), and Holly Roberg (Max); eleven great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob McGraw, Harold McGraw and Jerry McGraw, and sister, Norma Robertson. There will be no memorial service at this time. A celebration of Donna's life will be planned for a later date when large gatherings can be safe and healthy for all who attend.

Published in Spokesman-Review from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.
