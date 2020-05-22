KROETCH, Donna Jean (Hively) (Age 79) Donna Jean Kroetch (Hively) passed away May 18, 2020 peacefully with her family by her side. She was born to Don and Mollie Hively on April 25, 1941. She is survived by her brother Michael (Elizabeth) Hively; her three children Karrie (Rod) Bright, Larry (Meshia) Kroetch, Sherrie (Duane) Gerrior; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Donna graduated Holy Names Academy in 1959. She raised many children in her home daycare, eventually starting up Educare through Saint Aloysius Elementary, she went onto caregiving for her parents while working at Liberty Business Forms which she retired from early in order to babysit her first great-grandchild. Always putting others before herself. Her children say that they won the Lottery having her as a mother. She was truly the classic Leave it to Beaver Mom. She loved family, the outdoors, music, dancing and every living being. She will be missed more than words can say. The family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for the outstanding support in her final days. Per Donna's request there will only be a small graveside service at a later date. The family asks that a donation be made to Hospice of Spokane in lieu of flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store