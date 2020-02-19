Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Jean OLSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OLSON, Donna Jean (Age 74) August 31, 1945 - February 6, 2020 Donna Jean Olson was born in Wallace, Idaho on August 31, 1945, and she passed away on February 6, 2020 at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Hayden, Idaho. Donna was the daughter of Harry and Amber Olson. She spent her childhood in Wallace, growing up with her older brother, Doug. After graduating from Wallace High School, Donna went on to the University of Idaho, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in education in 1967. She earned her master's degree from Washington State University in 1971. Donna worked in collegiate athletics for 40 years as a coach and administrator. She was an Associate Athletics Director at Montclair State University for many years, after spending time as head softball and field hockey coach. She spent the last 16 years of her career as a Senior Women's Athletics Director at the University of Minnesota . Donna received numerous awards during her career. Following her retirement, she received the 2001 National Association of Collegiate Women's Athletics Administrators Lifetime Achievement Award, which is given to individuals who have dedicated their professional career to advancing women in sport, and rendered meritorious service. Donna's winning smile, her ability to make personal connections, and her unwavering commitment to the women student athletes, ensured her lasting legacy. After her retirement in 2001, Donna returned to her home state of Idaho and settled in Twin Lakes Village in Rathdrum, Idaho. She was active in all aspects of the Twin Lakes community. Her caring nature and sense of humor endeared her to all who knew her. Donna is survived by her brother, Doug and sister-in-law, Lile, in Twin Lakes, her nieces, Julie (John) Aloisio, Debra (Rand) Jensen, and nephew, Doug (Kim) Olson and their children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends across the country. A celebration of Donna's life will be held on June 24, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made in Donna's name to Schneidmiller House Hospice House of North Idaho or to the University of Minnesota Patty Berg Fund for Women's Sports. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Minnesota Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

