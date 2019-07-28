Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Jean PARAS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PARAS, Donna Jean (12/27/1931 - 07-17-2019 ) Donna Jean Paras, age 87, born on December 27, 1931 to Fred and Hazel (Roloff) Hartman in Spokane, WA, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She is survived by two sons: George (Pam) Paras and Jim (Angela) Paras both of Spokane; four grandchildren, Kurt (Camille) Paras, Jill Paras, Kyle Paras and Keegan Paras all of Spokane; four great-grandchildren Evangeline, Jett, Alessandra and Thomas; brother Boyd Hartman (Betty) of Phoenix, AZ; and numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Donna graduated from Mead High School in 1950. She owned a photographic and printing business and later worked as a health unit coordinator at Sacred Heart Medical Center. She was also an extraordinary seamstress and created custom furnishings for interior designers. Donna had a passion for running and spending time with her many close friends from running group. She loved to sew and she was an avid reader of historical novels. She was known for her kindness and conversation. Her everlasting memory is secure with all who knew her. A private celebration of her life will be Sunday, August 4, 2019. Please share your memories of Donna in her guestbook at

PARAS, Donna Jean (12/27/1931 - 07-17-2019 ) Donna Jean Paras, age 87, born on December 27, 1931 to Fred and Hazel (Roloff) Hartman in Spokane, WA, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She is survived by two sons: George (Pam) Paras and Jim (Angela) Paras both of Spokane; four grandchildren, Kurt (Camille) Paras, Jill Paras, Kyle Paras and Keegan Paras all of Spokane; four great-grandchildren Evangeline, Jett, Alessandra and Thomas; brother Boyd Hartman (Betty) of Phoenix, AZ; and numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Donna graduated from Mead High School in 1950. She owned a photographic and printing business and later worked as a health unit coordinator at Sacred Heart Medical Center. She was also an extraordinary seamstress and created custom furnishings for interior designers. Donna had a passion for running and spending time with her many close friends from running group. She loved to sew and she was an avid reader of historical novels. She was known for her kindness and conversation. Her everlasting memory is secure with all who knew her. A private celebration of her life will be Sunday, August 4, 2019. Please share your memories of Donna in her guestbook at www.HennesseyValley.com Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close