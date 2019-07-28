|
|
PARAS, Donna Jean (12/27/1931 - 07-17-2019 ) Donna Jean Paras, age 87, born on December 27, 1931 to Fred and Hazel (Roloff) Hartman in Spokane, WA, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She is survived by two sons: George (Pam) Paras and Jim (Angela) Paras both of Spokane; four grandchildren, Kurt (Camille) Paras, Jill Paras, Kyle Paras and Keegan Paras all of Spokane; four great-grandchildren Evangeline, Jett, Alessandra and Thomas; brother Boyd Hartman (Betty) of Phoenix, AZ; and numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Donna graduated from Mead High School in 1950. She owned a photographic and printing business and later worked as a health unit coordinator at Sacred Heart Medical Center. She was also an extraordinary seamstress and created custom furnishings for interior designers. Donna had a passion for running and spending time with her many close friends from running group. She loved to sew and she was an avid reader of historical novels. She was known for her kindness and conversation. Her everlasting memory is secure with all who knew her. A private celebration of her life will be Sunday, August 4, 2019. Please share your memories of Donna in her guestbook at www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019