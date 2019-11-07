Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home
1306 North Monroe Street
Spokane, WA 99201
(509) 327-6666
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
Hayden Lake, ID
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Pines Cemetery
Spokane Valley, WA
View Map
Resources
Donna Lee JARVIS


1931 - 2019
Donna Lee JARVIS Obituary
JARVIS, Donna Lee (Age 88) Donna Lee Jarvis of Newman Lake, WA, went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2019. She was born on October 17,1931 in Spokane but soon moved to Newman Lake where she lived on a small farm that sold eggs and cream on the highway. She lost her father in a hunting accident when she was 10, and she and her mom were left to run the farm alone, when her older brother, Fuller, was drafted into the army in WWII. At age 16, she met her future husband, John Jarvis, at Priest Lake. Their happy marriage soon included two daughters, Roxann and Candy. Little did she know then, that their lives would change forever, prompted by the death of her mother. That event caused them to search the Bible for the answer to death. When they found the answer in the John 3:16, their lives headed in a new direction. Donna "Mama" has been a source of inspiration and example to her whole family for over 60 years. She is survived by her two daughters, Roxann (Rickey) Harber, Candy Turner; grandchildren: Vicky (Ray) Lawr, Bryan (Amber) Harber, Christa (Matt) Miller, Marshall Turner, John Turner, and Wesley Turner; great-grandchildren: Jonathan (Tate) Lawr, Becky Miller, Tommy Miller, Emily Miller, Akadia Harber, Cambria Harber, Bryson Harber, and great-great-granddaughter Sylvia Lawr. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 11:00am at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Hayden Lake, ID, and a graveside service at Pines Cemetery, Spokane Valley at 2:00pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 7, 2019
