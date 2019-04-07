Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Lee (Pittman) RESER. View Sign

RESER, Donna Lee (Pittman) Donna was born December 3, 1931 to Donald W. Pittman and Eida Marie (Proud) Pittman in Seattle, WA. She was later joined by a sister Gail Jean (Pittman) Barham. Most of her school years were in Spokane, including some years at North Central where she met her future husband Bob. Donna's father worked for Western Elec. and was transferred to many locations nationwide, the family lived in many areas. After graduating in Kansas City, MO, she came back to the area to attend Eastern Washington State College. Donna's father was transferred to LA, CA. and Bob was stationed nearby at Camp Roberts where their romance continued. They came back to Spokane September 26, 1953 and married. Donna and Bob welcomed 4 children to the family, Janie Melzer (Allan), Susan Anderson (Gene), Tom (Patty), David (Don Swope). After Bob worked in the wholesale business for many years they bought Kee's Variety in 1972 near their home. They enjoyed serving their community, supporting their kids in the Shadle area schools and the Shadle Park Presbyterian Church. Donna worked for Fabric Land for a number of years where she also found her love of quilting. She was an amazing seamstress and her family benefited greatly from her skill. Donna enjoyed her large family and is survived by nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Donna's honor to Shadle Park Presbyterian Concern Fund, 5508 N. Alberta, Spokane, WA 99205 or . A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 2:00 pm at Shadle Park Presbyterian Church.

RESER, Donna Lee (Pittman) Donna was born December 3, 1931 to Donald W. Pittman and Eida Marie (Proud) Pittman in Seattle, WA. She was later joined by a sister Gail Jean (Pittman) Barham. Most of her school years were in Spokane, including some years at North Central where she met her future husband Bob. Donna's father worked for Western Elec. and was transferred to many locations nationwide, the family lived in many areas. After graduating in Kansas City, MO, she came back to the area to attend Eastern Washington State College. Donna's father was transferred to LA, CA. and Bob was stationed nearby at Camp Roberts where their romance continued. They came back to Spokane September 26, 1953 and married. Donna and Bob welcomed 4 children to the family, Janie Melzer (Allan), Susan Anderson (Gene), Tom (Patty), David (Don Swope). After Bob worked in the wholesale business for many years they bought Kee's Variety in 1972 near their home. They enjoyed serving their community, supporting their kids in the Shadle area schools and the Shadle Park Presbyterian Church. Donna worked for Fabric Land for a number of years where she also found her love of quilting. She was an amazing seamstress and her family benefited greatly from her skill. Donna enjoyed her large family and is survived by nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Donna's honor to Shadle Park Presbyterian Concern Fund, 5508 N. Alberta, Spokane, WA 99205 or . A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 2:00 pm at Shadle Park Presbyterian Church.

