LINES, Donna MacDonald (Age 90) Donna passed away surrounded by her family on September 24, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. Donna was born on April 15, 1930, in Seattle, Washington to Marion and Harry Fischer, and she spent much of her early childhood in McCall, Idaho before returning to Seattle in 1940. Donna graduated from the University of Washington in 1950 with a degree in elementary education. She married John Wallace MacDonald (deceased 1982) on December 22, 1950. Donna taught early primary school children in the Seattle area until the birth of her first child, Bruce Wallace MacDonald (deceased 1996) in 1953. She returned to teaching in 1966 at Newport Hills Elementary in Bellevue, Washington. The family moved to Spokane in 1970, and Donna taught kindergarten through second grade at several schools in the Spokane School District, including Jefferson, Browne, and Garfield, until her retirement in 1986. After retirement, Donna spent much of her time volunteering for Shriner's Hospital
and the Inland Northwest Blood Center and traveling the world with her second husband, Richard Lines (deceased 1999). Her travels to six of the seven continents and her zest for life were and continue to be an inspiration to those who knew her. Donna will be remembered for her love and devotion to her children and grandchildren. She was very active in her children's and grandchildren's activities, including working hundreds of sporting events and attending numerous school events over the years. She took great pride in raising good and happy children and instilling in them the same love and devotion to their own children. Donna will also be remembered for her friendship, sharp mind and love of conversation. Throughout her life, she was an outspoken supporter of numerous social issues. A pillar of love, optimism, and determination, Donna will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to thank Horizon Hospice of Spokane (in particular Debbie, Janet and Teresa) for the compassionate and loving care they provided to Donna these last few months. Donna is survived by her children, Craig MacDonald (wife Elizabeth) and Sarah MacDonald Bruck (husband Fred), her sister, Karen Fischer, daughter-in-law, Kathy MacDonald, as well as five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's name to Shriner's Hospital
, Inland Northwest Blood Center or Horizon Hospice of Spokane.