1/2
Donna Mae FISCHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FISCHER, Donna Mae Donna Mae Fischer passed away surrounded by family on August 21st, 2020. She was born on September 12th, 1931 in Eden South Dakota. Donna grew up and lived in Spokane, Washington from the late 1940's where she graduated from North Central High School. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, outgoing personality, and her artistic abilities. Donna was preceded in death by her sister MaryAnn and is survived by her sister Gloria (Toots), brother Larry (Cindy), daughters Leanna, Andrea (Jim), Joan (Steve), son Jim (Lisa), along with her eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A private ceremony will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery followed by an open reception at 1pm at Jim and Lisa's home on August 31st, 2020. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to the Horizon Hospice Center in Spokane Washington. Visit Donna's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org to leave a message of condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved