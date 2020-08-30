FISCHER, Donna Mae Donna Mae Fischer passed away surrounded by family on August 21st, 2020. She was born on September 12th, 1931 in Eden South Dakota. Donna grew up and lived in Spokane, Washington from the late 1940's where she graduated from North Central High School. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, outgoing personality, and her artistic abilities. Donna was preceded in death by her sister MaryAnn and is survived by her sister Gloria (Toots), brother Larry (Cindy), daughters Leanna, Andrea (Jim), Joan (Steve), son Jim (Lisa), along with her eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A private ceremony will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery followed by an open reception at 1pm at Jim and Lisa's home on August 31st, 2020. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to the Horizon Hospice Center in Spokane Washington. Visit Donna's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org
