BIERCE, James P. (Pat) BIERCE, Donna Mae G. It is with heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved mother and father. Donna Mae Gladys and James Patrick Bierce Donna was loved deeply by her children. Donna passed away August 3, 2019 with her family by her side. Born March 8, 1931 to Harold E. and Electa O. Read. Homemaker and Mom first and foremost, she also worked as a Receptionist at Gonzaga School of Law until retiring. Mom loved to sew and garden at their home in Chattaroy. Donna was preceded in death by her parents and husband. James (Pat) Bierce entered into rest, June 25, 2014, with his family by his side. Born November 20, 1927 to Jasper E. and Ethel O. Bierce. Pat served in the U.S. Army 1946 1950. After serving he met and married Donna Mae Read and they were happily married for over 60 years. He retired from the Washington D.O.T. in 1983. In retirement Dad enjoyed working on all things mechanical and having a occasional Hamms. Pat was preceded in death by his parents, brothers - Jack, Bob, Mike. They are survived by their children Craig, Karen, Chris (Sue) and Doug. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brothers and sisters Harold and Joyce Read, John and Reba McCoy as well as Dear Friends Uncle Joe and Auntie Margaret Travo. We would like to express our gratitude to Home Sweet Home for their love and care that they provided our mother during the closing years of her life. No services will be held. Please celebrate Mom and Dad's lives the way you remember them best.

