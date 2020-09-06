MYERS, Donna Mae (Tilton) (Age 86) October 5, 1933 - August 23, 2020 Donna was born in Chewelah, WA on October 5, 1933. She passed away August 23, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ken Myers. She is survived by her three children, Denise Myers, Denny Myers, and Diane (John) Reed. She had four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. We would like to thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for the family. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, there will be no Public Service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store