Donna MARCUS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARCUS, Donna (Age 61) Donna went to be with the Lord on May 02, 2020. She is survived by her husband Greg Marcus; her two children Amber Long and Mathew Klassen; two grandchildren; along with sisters Diane and Heidi; and an Aunt Penny. She was a long time employee of Freds Appliaince. She leaves behind many friends and family who loved her very much. She was a bright light to many of us that knew her. She will be missed very much.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 13, 2020
Donna was truly a kind, funny giving soul. Yes she will be missed.
Roger
May 13, 2020
Love you Donna. My precious, precious sister.
Heidi Jacobs
Sister
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved