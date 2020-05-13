MARCUS, Donna (Age 61) Donna went to be with the Lord on May 02, 2020. She is survived by her husband Greg Marcus; her two children Amber Long and Mathew Klassen; two grandchildren; along with sisters Diane and Heidi; and an Aunt Penny. She was a long time employee of Freds Appliaince. She leaves behind many friends and family who loved her very much. She was a bright light to many of us that knew her. She will be missed very much.



