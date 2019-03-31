McLEAN, Donna Marie November 9, 1934 to March 16, 2019 Donna was born in Cheney to Carl and Faye Hendricks, and was the little sister to Idella Beitlich and Stanley Hendricks. She married Stanley McLean and raised four children. She is survived by her sister Idella Beitlich; her son Jerry (Gerry) McLean; her daughters Carrie (Dennis) Stuart, Julie (Ron) Mindemann, and Susan (Tom) Carnegie; her grand-son Jeremy (Heather) Stuart, and her great-grandchildren. Donna shared her much loved home cooking feeding a harvest crew in earlier years while living on a wheat ranch near Connell, and was the City Clerk of Fairfield for many years until she retired. She loved music having played clarinet in her school years in Cheney, and she played piano with fond memories of jam sessions at Hendricks family gatherings. An active member, she played organ for Fairfield Presbyterian Church for years. She enjoyed country music, crafts and gardening. She was an easygoing woman of deep faith with a ready smile and kind heart, whose memory will be treasured by those lives she so warmly touched throughout the years. The memorial service will be held on April 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Community Presbyterian Church, 417 N. William Street, Post Falls, Idaho. To share memories and condolences, please visit her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary