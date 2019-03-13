PRIMMER, Donna Marie Donna Primmer of Greenacres, WA passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019 at Sullivan Park Care Center. She graduated from Pilot Rock, Oregon as salutatorian of her class. After graduating she married the love of her life Dan Primmer. They were married 61 years. Donna was a very dedicated wife and mother. In her earlier years she was active in PTA at Adams Elementary, led Bluebird and Campfire groups and attended The Veradale United Church of Christ. She was the secretary for her local TOPS club for over 10 years. She was assistant manager of B Dalton Booksellers for several years, then lovingly and joyfully devoted her time to her grandchildren. Donna is predeceased by her husband, daughter Debra, her parents and two siblings at a very young age. She is survived by her daughters Dana Huffman (Gary), grand dog Jasmine and Darla Barrett (Don Burke), five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren who all love her dearly, especially for all the songs she sang, books she read, special treats she made and dress up times, sister Betty Iverson (Buzz), Jerry Ingram, numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Donna loved her family and friends with all her heart. Service will be at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA on Monday, March 18th at 11:00 am, graveside will follow at Pines Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, March 15 from 2-5 pm. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary