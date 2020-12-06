ROLOFF, Donna Marie Born March 29, 1929, to Elsie and Marvin Hambright, Donna Marie Roloff died on November 29, 2020 in the Memory Care Unit at Moran Vista. Our family thanks to the Moran Vista and Horizon Hospice caregivers for the love and care she received over the last two and half years. Mom loved books so it's only appropriate to describe her life in chapters. Chapter 1: Traditional Small Town Life. She was an adored only child, Harrington High School Valedictorian and Yearbook editor (but not an athlete). After one year of college she fell for handsome returning GI Harold Roloff and they married in 1948. Over the next forty years they lived in Mohler, Harrington, the Swanson Ranch, Creston and Wilbur. They had three children: Timothy, Marilee and Terren. In Creston Mom inspired and organized many activities (think roaring twenties dance routine, recitation of the Shooting of Dan McGrew, speeches on the First Ladies and live farm animals at Bible School). She was involved in women's and church groups, PTA, scouting, bridge clubs and float-building. Being an only child, she relished Dad's big family and orchestrated bi-yearly reunions so we would all stay connected. She and Dad enthusiastically supported their kids' sports, educational and music activities, encouraging them to pursue their passions. Never a particularly good (or interested) cook or seamstress, she spent every spare minute reading any book she could get her hands on. Chapter Two: Higher Education and Aspirations. In 1965 she went back to college, driving 120 miles a day. She finished in two years and was hired by the Wilbur Schools to teach high school. During her 25-year career she inspired hundreds of students and helped countless young women attend college. Always an active progressive Democrat, Mom also found her feminist voice. She was a member of AAUW, the Lincoln Co. Democrats and EWU's Alumni Association. Wanting to learn more about the world she quenched her thirst for travel by supervising groups of students on tours of Europe and the East Coast. She had a keen interest in her family history. She was the grand-daughter of homesteaders Olaf and Alma Swanson and could trace her Hambright heritage back to pre-Revolutionary War America. Chapter Three: Retired But Very Busy. Mom and Dad sold the Swanson ranch and moved to Four Lakes. They enjoyed their grandchildren's activities and loved hosting Easter Egg Hunts, Roloff family reunions, Christmas extravaganzas and family trips to Lake Chelan, Disneyland, Cabo, Ocean Shores, the Oregon coast, Lake Roosevelt and more. Grandchildren Andrew, Lucas, Jonathan, Annelise, Christopher and Owen were the apples of their eyes and Mom never missed a "teaching moment"! She joined the Alpha Nu Chapter of the ADK teachers' sorority and met wonderful like-minded women. She volunteered at the Barton School and VOA's I Remember Mama and Christmas Bureau. Perhaps her biggest coup was locating Dad's WWII best buddy and organizing their reunion in Italy where they had served. After Dad died in 2002 another wonderful man waltzed into her life. She and Jerry Robinson danced their way around the world, traveling to Tahiti, eastern and western Europe, Peru, the Grand Canyon and other nearby and faraway places. Mom developed dementia, a cruel disease for anyone but particularly ironic for a person with such an inquisitive and active mind. Jerry cared for her until it became clear that she needed full-time care. He visited nearly every day, demonstrating his great love and devotion, for which we are all so grateful. Donna is survived by her beau Jerry Robinson, son Tim Roloff (Tricia), daughters Marilee Roloff and Terren Roloff (Brad), grandchildren Andrew Walters, Lucas Roloff, Jonathan Ennis, Annelise Eugster, Christopher Ennis and Owen Ennis, nieces Gloria Kaiser, Jean Musgrove, Delma McLean and Betty Lacrosse, and nephews Ron, Dale and Norman Roloff. No services will be held - perhaps later. If you would like to honor Mom's memory, please send a gift to Volunteers of America or the Roloff Scholarship at EWU, two causes she believed in and generously supported herself. And, if she were here, she'd remind you to always VOTE. Fond memories of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com
