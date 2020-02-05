Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna May (Kriesel) HEINE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HEINE, Donna May (Kriesel) (Age 92) June 21, 1927 - January 30, 2020 Donna went to be with our Lord and Savior on January 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Edward J. Heine. She was also preceded in death by her parents and five siblings. She is survived by all four of her adult children: Dennis, Gene, Devere and Joely, several nieces and nephews, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. During her life she was quite active in the church, bowling leagues, the Orchard Prairie School Board and the Orchard Prairie Homemakers Club. She loved to garden and truly enjoyed bird watching. Each year at Halloween, she'd fix up at least 75 caramel apples for the neighborhood kids. All the family will hold on to the memories of the smells of home cooking wafting from the kitchen at the farm.

