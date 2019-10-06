Spokesman-Review Obituaries
COX, Donna Rae Donna Rae Cox passed away September 22, 2019. She was born March 3, 1931 in Spokane, WA to Harold and Bonnie Hern. Donna graduated from Marycliff High School in 1949. She is survived by her two children, Ginny (Byron) Schneider and Dwayne (Trish) Wagner, and four grandchildren, Bonnie, Connie, Alexander and Daniel. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin. The Memorial Service is scheduled Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 6, 2019
