Donna S. McGRORY
McGRORY, Donna S. 1927 2020 Donna went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2020. Her life journey took her from Minnesota to Texas and she settled in Spokane for the last 48 years. She was the manager for Nordstrom's jewelry depart- ment for 10 years. Donna loved jewelry and people. She loved to travel with family and friends and made her way to different places around the world. Donna had a heart of gold and will be truly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband John (Mac) McGrory and her sister Lorraine Pierce. Donna is survived by her children Marylavon Boos, Brian (Dawn) Boos, 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. There will be a viewing on Monday, July 13th at 12:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way Spokane, WA 99224. Graveside to follow at 2:30 PM at Fairmount Memorial Park 5200 W Wellesley Ave Spokane, WA 99205.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
508 North Government Way
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 838-8900
